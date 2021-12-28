US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 289 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 289 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $116.93 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.56.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

