US Asset Management LLC Invests $67,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,199 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,534,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

