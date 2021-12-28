US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Allstate by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Allstate by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,987,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

