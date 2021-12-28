USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $53.01. Approximately 5,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 66,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

