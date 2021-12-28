Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $23,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $254.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.64. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

