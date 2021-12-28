Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,812 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.14% of Livent worth $42,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Livent by 17.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Livent by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Livent by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

