Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $26,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 48.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,264,352. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

