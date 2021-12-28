Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,541 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,093.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.03, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,052.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $829.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

