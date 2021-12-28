Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 16,172 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,172 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.58% of EQT worth $45,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Truist increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

NYSE EQT opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

