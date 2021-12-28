Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,814 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

