Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 18,455 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,455 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $40,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 247,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NLY opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

