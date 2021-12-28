Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Gap Down to $17.98

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $17.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.23 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.