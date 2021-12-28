Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 670,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

