Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.