Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Boosted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,427. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.