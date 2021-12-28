Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 314,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $254.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.88 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

