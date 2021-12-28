Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,063. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.