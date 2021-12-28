Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,470 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,694,000 after purchasing an additional 508,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after purchasing an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.