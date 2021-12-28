Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $243.99

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.99 and last traded at $243.36, with a volume of 6743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $242.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.77.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.