Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by TIAA Kaspick LLC

TIAA Kaspick LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

