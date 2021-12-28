Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 12.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 407,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,070,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,231.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,704. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.35 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

