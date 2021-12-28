Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Cut by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.0% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.35 and a twelve month high of $147.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

