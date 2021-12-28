Venus Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Venus has a market cap of $189.68 million and approximately $16.39 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $16.08 or 0.00032632 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,389.47 or 1.00231998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $644.89 or 0.01308745 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,796,310 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.