Verity & Verity LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

ECL stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.87. 1,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

