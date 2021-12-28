Verity & Verity LLC Lowers Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $301,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.32. 110,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

