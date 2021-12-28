Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 2,124 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,992. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

