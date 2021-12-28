Verity & Verity LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 207,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 489,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $184.43. 17,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,505. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

