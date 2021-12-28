Verity & Verity LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

