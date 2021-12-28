Verity & Verity LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.61.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.37. 13,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,224. The company has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

