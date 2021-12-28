Verso (NYSE:VRS) Downgraded by BWS Financial to “Neutral”

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BWS Financial from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Verso has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Verso will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Verso by 21.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verso by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

