Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,514 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after buying an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 272.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 44,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

