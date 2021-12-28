Versor Investments LP Invests $40.18 Million in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,313,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,177,000. Versor Investments LP owned 2.96% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

