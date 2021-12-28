Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 330,821 shares during the period. Flagstar Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 2.94% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $78,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 228,455 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,779,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

