Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,207 shares during the period. Raven Industries makes up 1.8% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $58,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 5,704.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 44.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 509.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

