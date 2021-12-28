VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,759,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $49,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,046,000 after acquiring an additional 90,159 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 123,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 67,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

VICI opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.