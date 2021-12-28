Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.20 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,692,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,609 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $47,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.