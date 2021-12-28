Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.23 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,981 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $53,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RHI opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $120.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

