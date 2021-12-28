Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $56,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.3% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 28,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.98 and a fifty-two week high of $166.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.