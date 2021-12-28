Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,180 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $54,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,589,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,151,000 after acquiring an additional 502,276 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

