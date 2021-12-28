Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,253 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $48,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 164.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day moving average is $188.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

