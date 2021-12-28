Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $52,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $307.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.71 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

