VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $36.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.