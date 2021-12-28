Vid Market Cap Tops $1.29 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded down 60.3% against the dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vid

VI is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 26,178,911 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

