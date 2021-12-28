Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. 621,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,782. The company has a market cap of $381.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.