Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $84,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. 621,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,782. The company has a market cap of $381.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

