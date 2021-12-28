Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $22.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of VIPS opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

