Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.77

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 62312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

