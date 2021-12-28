Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Signify Health by 9.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

