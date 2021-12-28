Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 3,300 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 80,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 35,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EAF opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.01.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

