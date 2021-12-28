Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SunPower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

