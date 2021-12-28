Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ENOR opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

